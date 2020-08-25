Smith (illness) lines up to return to the Marlins' rotation early next week against the Blue Jays, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Miami has a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday of next week at home against Toronto, and Mish reports that Smith's current throwing schedule would line up for his activation for one of those starts. That is not locked in just yet, as Smith will throw again this week as he continues to build up after missing over a month due to COVID-19.