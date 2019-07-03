Marlins' Caleb Smith: Expected to start Saturday
Smith (hip) is expected to return to the rotation Saturday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Smith will wind up missing exactly a month if he is indeed cleared to pitch Saturday. He's allowed six runs in 9.1 rehab innings with Double-A Jacksonville but has managed an impressive 19:2 K:BB.
