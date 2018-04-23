Smith (0-3) struck out 10 over six innings Sunday, but was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits against the Brewers.

Smith didn't allow his first baserunner until the fourth inning and deserved a much better fate in this one, but such is the life of a pitcher on the 2018 Marlins. The six innings and 10 strikeouts were both season-bests for the lefty, and he probably could've gone deeper as he threw just 77 pitches (55 strikes). Through five starts, Smith has alternated between decent and bad outings, so he'll look to reverse that trend when he takes the hill Saturday against the Rockies.