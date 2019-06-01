Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fans eight in loss
Smith (3-3) struck out eight but took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Padres. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings.
The southpaw wasn't exactly sharp despite the strikeouts, throwing 56 of 93 pitches for strikes and getting too much of the plate when he was over it -- all three of San Diego's hits off Smith went for extra bases, including two solo homers. He'll take a 3.10 ERA and 80:18 K:BB over 61 innings into his next start Thursday in Milwaukee.
