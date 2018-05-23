Smith (3-5) tossed 6.2 one-run innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Smith limited baserunners to great effect and was only touched for a run when a leadoff double proceeded a sacrifice fly in the second inning. He threw 64 percent of his pitches for strikes while reaching eight punchouts for the fourth time this season. Smith also lasted into the seventh inning for just the third time this season -- a welcome sign after he failed to complete six frames in any of his previous three starts. Smith now has a respectable 3.83 ERA and has gained some fantasy utility with his 11.9 K/9.