Smith (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out eight in a 4-2 victory over Cleveland.

A potential pitcher's duel with Corey Kluber never materialized, as the Cleveland ace got knocked out of the game by a line drive up the middle that fractured his forearm, but Smith held up his end of the bargain. The southpaw will take a 2.00 ERA and 45:9 K:BB through 36 innings into his next start Tuesday, on the road against the Cubs.