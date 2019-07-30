Smith (7-4) picked up the win Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine in an 11-6 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Miami's offense staked Smith to a big lead with a six-run second inning, and he made it hold up. The lefty will carry a 3.43 ERA and 119:31 K:BB through 97 innings into his next outing Sunday in Tampa Bay.