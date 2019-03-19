Smith allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven over five innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Facing a Washington lineup featuring every likely Opening Day starter except Juan Soto, Smith was simply dominant. The southpaw hasn't gotten much work this spring, as the Marlins brought him along slowly after last season's lat surgery, but Smith now carries a 1.00 ERA and dazzling 13:0 K:BB through nine innings and should have a spot in the rotation locked down.