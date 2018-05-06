Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fans seven in Saturday's win
Smith (2-3) picked up the win over the Reds on Saturday, scattering three hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The Marlins defense did him no favors, committing two errors behind him, but Smith still didn't allow a runner past second base in the dominant performance. The left-hander will take a 3.67 ERA and eye-popping 12.6 K/9 into his next start Thursday at home against the Braves.
