Marlins' Caleb Smith: Final rehab start set for Sunday
Smith (hip) will make the final start of his rehab assignment Sunday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Smith threw 71 pitches in a rehab start Monday with Double-A Jacksonville, and he will pitch just one more time in the minors -- barring any setbacks -- before rejoining the club. The Marlins have not yet announced when Smith will slot back into the big-league rotation, but he figures to take the ball at some point against the Braves next weekend.
