Smith (10-11) took the loss Saturday at Philadelphia after allowing six runs (five earned)

Smith gave up runs in all three frames as he labored with 71 pitches Saturday, and to make things worse he also bunted into a double play during his lone at-bat. The 28-year-old finishes 2019 with a 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 168:60 K:BB over 153.1 innings, but he really struggled in his final 12 outings with a 6.25 ERA.