Smith is second in the league in percentage of whiffs on pitches in the strike zone, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

The only pitcher ahead of Smith on the list is Max Scherzer. Smith's unhittable stuff has given him an excellent 33.9 percent strikeout rate, good for sixth among qualified starters. His very high 13.2 percent walk rate has given him trouble, though, leaving his ERA a mediocre 4.40. Still, a 3.73 xFIP suggests that he deserves a bit better, so he could be an intriguing play in deeper leagues as he could provide solid strikeout numbers with a passable ERA. Little in his track record suggests he can maintain a strikeout rate this high, though, as he struck out just 20.9 percent of batters in a 18.2-inning sample with the Yankees last season and his minor-league strikeout rates have been solid but unspectacular.