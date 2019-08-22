Marlins' Caleb Smith: Gives up five runs in loss
Smith (8-7) gave up five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven through six innings to take the loss against the Braves on Wednesday.
Smith generated a whopping 18 swinging strikes, but he also allowed two home runs to get tagged with his seventh loss. Although it doesn't matter in most fantasy leagues, Smith delivered two doubles at the plate and raised his batting average to .273. The 28-year-old has a 3.82 ERA with 138 strikeouts through 21 starts this season. Smith will make his next start Monday against the Reds at Marlins Park.
