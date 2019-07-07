Marlins' Caleb Smith: Grabs win in return from IL
Smith (4-4) earned the win Saturday against the Braves after surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Smith's return to action got off to a rocky start with two runs allowed in the first inning and single runs allowed in the second and third frames, but he settled in after that point. The 27-year-old had a good first half of the season with a 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB across 72 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Officially reinstated•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: To return during road trip•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Works five innings in rehab start•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Final rehab start set for Sunday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Needs another rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...