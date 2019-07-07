Smith (4-4) earned the win Saturday against the Braves after surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Smith's return to action got off to a rocky start with two runs allowed in the first inning and single runs allowed in the second and third frames, but he settled in after that point. The 27-year-old had a good first half of the season with a 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB across 72 innings.