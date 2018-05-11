Marlins' Caleb Smith: Grinds through 5.1 innings
Smith (2-4) allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.
Smith wasn't dominant as illustrated by the nine baserunners he allowed in just 5.1 innings of work. He was still a tough-luck loser, however, as he avoided any major damage and kept his team in the game. He has been one of the bigger surprises at starting pitcher, and has now allowed two earned runs or less in four consecutive starts. His surface stats have been backed by an excellent 33.8 percent strikeout rate and 19.4 percent infield flyball rate.
