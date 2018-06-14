Smith will be placed on the bereavement list Thursday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith will be away from the team for a minimum of three games but this isn't expected to impact his next scheduled start, which comes against San Francisco on Monday. Through 14 starts in the 2018 season, Smith has logged a 3.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with an 83:30 K:BB across 72 innings.