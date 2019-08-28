Smith (8-8) allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds.

Smith was burned by the long ball, surrendering a pair of homers that accounted for three of his five earned runs. While his performance was not strong before being pulled, he was also let down by Tyler Kinley who allowed both inherited runners to cross the plate. Smith has run into some significant trouble in three of his last four starts, surrendering 17 earned runs across 20.1 innings in that span. That's inflated his ERA over to a mark over 4.00 for the first time since April 7. He'll look to get back on track in his next appearance, currently scheduled for Sunday at Washington.