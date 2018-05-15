Smith will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As recently as Monday, MLB.com didn't list Smith among the probable starters for the Marlins' three-game home series with the Dodgers, but Miami will keep its rotation in order after an off day and have the lefty follow Wei-Yin Chen, who takes the hill for Tuesday's series opener. With only two quality starts in eight turns through the rotation this season, Smith has struggled to work deep into games, but he has at least piled up the whiffs for fantasy owners with 53 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. Smith should make for a decent play this week against a Dodgers offense that has posted an 86 team wRC+ over the past two weeks, which ranks 24th in the majors during that span.