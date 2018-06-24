Smith left Sunday's start against the Rockies with an apparent groin injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports. He gave up two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings before exiting.

While it apparently was not an arm injury, a groin injury could still end up costing Smith some turns in the rotation. His status will be updated when the team provides an official diagnosis, but for now he should be considered a very risky start for next week, as it's quite possible he won't be ready to return to the mound in the next week.