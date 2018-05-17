Smith (2-5) took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks across three innings. He struck out four.

Smith retired six of the first seven batters he faced Thursday before running into trouble in the third inning. He walked three of the first four batters that came to the plate in the third frame -- with the only out coming from a sacrifice bunt -- before Justin Turner cleared the bases with a double. Turner came around to score before Smith was able to get out of the inning, putting the Dodgers up 4-0 and marking just the second time through nine starts this season the southpaw allowed more than three runs in an outing. While Smith owns an impressive 12.0 K/9 this season, his struggles with command (4.9 BB/9) have limited his ability to work deep into games, putting a cap on his overall fantasy value. Next up for the 26-year-old is a road start against the Mets.