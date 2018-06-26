Marlins' Caleb Smith: Likely done for season
Smith said that he thinks he will miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 3 lat strain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports. The lefty also revealed that he'll consider undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, which would allow him to return to full health prior to the start of the 2019 campaign.
Shoulder surgery is a dreaded procedure for pitchers, so while it's possible it could allow Smith to enter 2019 in sound condition, that outcome is not guaranteed. Nonetheless, that appears to be where this situation is headed. Those in redraft leagues can cut bait on Smith, who leads all rookies with 88 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.
