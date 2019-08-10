Smith (7-6) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 8-4 by Atlanta, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw was locked in a pitchers' duel with Julio Teheran until the fifth inning, when a questionable balk call with runners on first and second and nobody out got manager Don Mattingly ejected and caused Smith to lose his focus. He'll carry a 3.71 ERA and 127:36 K:BB through 106.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Dodgers.