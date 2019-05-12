Smith won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Mets after the contest was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.

The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a doubleheader Aug. 5. The Marlins haven't announced how the cancellation will impact their pitching schedule, but it's expected that Smith will merely get pushed back to start Miami's next game Tuesday against the Rays at home.

