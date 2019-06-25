Smith (hip) will make at least one more rehab start before returning from the injured list, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Smith struck out 11 batters in just 4.1 innings in a rehab start Monday with Double-A Jacksonville, but he evidently needs to increase his pitch count a bit more after throwing just 71 pitches in that outing. He'll likely return near the end of the first week of July if he needs just one more rehab outing.