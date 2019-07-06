Smith (hip) was recalled from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The move makes official what had been reported earlier in the week, as Smith will start Saturday's contest against the Braves. Smith was placed on the injured list June 7, but appears ready for a return as he whiffed 19 batters across 9.1 innings during his two rehab outings. He has a 3.41 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 66 innings with the Marlins this season.