Smith will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a Grade 3 lat strain July 9, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Smith will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering this injury during Sunday's game against the Rockies. The left-hander will finish the campaign with a 4.19 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 16 appearances in his first year as a regular starter.

