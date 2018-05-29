Marlins' Caleb Smith: Picks up fourth win against Padres
Smith (4-5) allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts through seven innings in a win Monday over the Padres.
Smith will finish May with a sharp 2.60 ERA and 1.05 WHIP thanks to 28 strikeouts through 27.2 innings. The slider was dancing for Smith on Monday, as he induced four swinging strikes and four outs in play on just 30 sliders. He has bounced back admirably from a terrible start, as he owned a 6.89 ERA and 1.98 WHIP through his first four starts. Even if the Marlins lineup will make him work hard for his wins, Smith is just one of 10 qualified starters with an 11.0 K/9, making him fantasy viable even on this poor Miami squad.
