Marlins' Caleb Smith: Probably done for season
Smith (Grade 3 lat strain) thinks he will miss the rest of the season, and will consider having surgery on his shoulder, which could allow him to return fully healthy for the 2018 campaign, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Shoulder surgery is a dreaded procedure for pitchers, so while it's possible it could allow Smith to enter 2019 fully healthy, that outcome is not guaranteed. Nonetheless, that appears to be where this situation is headed. Those in redraft leagues can cut bait on Smith, who leads all rookies with 88 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.
