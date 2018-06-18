Marlins' Caleb Smith: Reinstated ahead of start
Smith (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list and will start Monday's game against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Smith is back with the Marlins ahead of his scheduled start after spending the weekend on the bereavement list. The 26-year-old owns a solid 3.75 ERA and 83:30 K:BB across 14 starts (72 innings) this season and will look to keep things rolling Monday. Merandy Gonzalez was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Heading to bereavement list•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shuts down Padres in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Stumbles in Arizona•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Picks up fourth win•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fans eight in win over Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start