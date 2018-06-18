Smith (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list and will start Monday's game against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Smith is back with the Marlins ahead of his scheduled start after spending the weekend on the bereavement list. The 26-year-old owns a solid 3.75 ERA and 83:30 K:BB across 14 starts (72 innings) this season and will look to keep things rolling Monday. Merandy Gonzalez was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.