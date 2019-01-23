Smith (shoulder) threw off the mound Wednesday for the first time since tearing his lat back in June, he revealed on his personal Twitter account.

Smith looked like an interesting arm in 16 starts before the injury shut him down. His 4.19 ERA was unremarkable, especially considering his pitcher-friendly home park, but a strong 27.0 percent strikeout rate made him a potential sleeper if he could manage to trim his walk rate, which sat at 10.1 percent. The fact that he's back on the mound over two months before Opening Day gives him a good chance to be ready by the start of the season.