Smith gave up five runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over three innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Greg Bird took him deep as part of a four-run first inning before Gary Sanchez launched a solo homer off the left-hander in the third. Smith's recent outings may have cost him a shot at opening the season in the big-league rotation, but his 15 strikeouts in 14 innings this spring suggests he could still have some success with the Marlins later in the year if he gets a chance.