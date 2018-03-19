Marlins' Caleb Smith: Roughed up by Yankees on Sunday
Smith gave up five runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over three innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Greg Bird took him deep as part of a four-run first inning before Gary Sanchez launched a solo homer off the left-hander in the third. Smith's recent outings may have cost him a shot at opening the season in the big-league rotation, but his 15 strikeouts in 14 innings this spring suggests he could still have some success with the Marlins later in the year if he gets a chance.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Battles control in relief outing Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Still in mix for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Will compete for rotation spot in spring•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Acquired by Marlins•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Lands on DL•
-
Yankees' Caleb Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Spring Takes: Updating Conforto, Stroman
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....