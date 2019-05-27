Smith (3-2) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings Sunday in a loss to Washington.

Smith didn't fare well in the series finale, yielding one run in the second inning followed by four in the bottom of the third. The 27-year-old southpaw hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing this season entering the day, so this appears to be just a blip on the radar for Smith. He owns a 3.05 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 56 frames in 2019.