Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shaky control in win
Smith (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Mets, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and five walks over six innings while striking out six.
The southpaw issued free passes in four of his six innings but kept the damage to a minimum, and only a Garrett Cooper throwing error with two outs in the third inning opened the door for the Mets to generate any offense at all against Smith. He'll take a 3.23 ERA and 94:26 K:BB through 78 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Padres.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Grabs win in return from IL•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Officially reinstated•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: To return during road trip•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Works five innings in rehab start•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Final rehab start set for Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal