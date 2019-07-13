Smith (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Mets, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and five walks over six innings while striking out six.

The southpaw issued free passes in four of his six innings but kept the damage to a minimum, and only a Garrett Cooper throwing error with two outs in the third inning opened the door for the Mets to generate any offense at all against Smith. He'll take a 3.23 ERA and 94:26 K:BB through 78 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Padres.