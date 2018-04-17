Smith (0-2) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while earning the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Smith loaded the bases as he allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, yielding runs in the second and third innings before his removal. He continued an alarming trend of walks through the early going, raising his BB/9 to 8.6 through four starts. This poor outing also inflated his ERA to 6.89, and it remains to be seen if he will continue to receive starting nods given these types of results. He's currently scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Brewers.