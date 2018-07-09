Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shifts to 60-day DL
Smith (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The move is purely a procedural one, as Smith has already been ruled out for the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. It clears the way for Javy Guerra's contract to be selected from Triple-A New Orleans.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Out for remainder of season•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Likely done for season•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Diagnosed with Grade 3 lat strain•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Lands on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Exits with sore shoulder•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Leaves with groin injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...