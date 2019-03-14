Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shines in spring debut
Smith struck out six over four perfect innings of relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The Marlins were patient with the southpaw's recovery from the lat surgery that cut short his 2018 season, and Smith rewarded the team's careful approach by fanning Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna in his first inning of work this spring. Big strikeout totals are nothing new for Smith -- he racked up an 88:33 K:BB in 77.1 innings last year before getting hurt -- and if he can do a better job of keeping the ball in the park in 2019, he could emerge as the de facto ace of the Miami staff over the summer.
