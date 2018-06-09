Smith (5-6) picked up the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Padres, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.

He threw 56 of 92 pitches for strikes and made a relatively early exit after loading the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but Brad Ziegler was able to induce a double play to protect Smith's 3.70 ERA as well as his win. The left-hander will next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Giants, looking for his fourth win in five outings.