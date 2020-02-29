Marlins' Caleb Smith: Solid spring debut
Smith tossed two scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League action Friday, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out three, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw threw 19 of 35 pitches for strikes against an Astros lineup featuring plenty of regulars, and Smith's slider appeared to be in midseason form already. "I think we've seen, when he's healthy, what it looks like," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game. "After the hip [injury last season], it seemed like he never really got back on track the same way. And I think that he was behind coming into spring last year because of the lat [surgery], so probably didn't have the same type of work in the winter. [I'm] confident that, with a full winter of health and now getting him into the season, hopefully we're going to get that healthier guy all year long." Smith is penciled into a spot near the top of the Miami rotation this year, but the 28-year-old will need to stay healthy if he's going to prove his early-season success in 2019 was no fluke.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.