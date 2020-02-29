Smith tossed two scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League action Friday, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out three, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw threw 19 of 35 pitches for strikes against an Astros lineup featuring plenty of regulars, and Smith's slider appeared to be in midseason form already. "I think we've seen, when he's healthy, what it looks like," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game. "After the hip [injury last season], it seemed like he never really got back on track the same way. And I think that he was behind coming into spring last year because of the lat [surgery], so probably didn't have the same type of work in the winter. [I'm] confident that, with a full winter of health and now getting him into the season, hopefully we're going to get that healthier guy all year long." Smith is penciled into a spot near the top of the Miami rotation this year, but the 28-year-old will need to stay healthy if he's going to prove his early-season success in 2019 was no fluke.