Marlins' Caleb Smith: Spring debut set for Wednesday
Smith will make his spring debut Wednesday against the Cardinals, Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Smith has been limited to back-field action so far this spring as he recovers from lat surgery, though he's been able to build up his workload there, throwing four innings in a simulated game Friday. Barring setbacks, he should be able to be up to speed by Opening Day.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Still waiting for spring debut•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Yet to debut but still on schedule•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fully healthy for spring training•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Resumes mound work•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Out for remainder of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...