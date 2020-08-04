Manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez are the only members of the rotation locked in for starts when the Marlins return to action this week, suggesting that Smith may not be available, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are slated to return to action Tuesday in Baltimore following an eight-day layoff due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak that saw 18 players test positive for the coronavirus. Rotation members Sandy Alcantara and Jose Urena have already been confirmed to have tested positive, and Mattingly's omission of Smith from the team's pitching schedule to begin the week could indicate that the lefty's health may also be a question mark. Prior to Tuesday's game, Miami is slated to make a slew of roster moves to account for the players who won't be available due to positive COVID-19 tests, so Smith's inclusion (or exclusion) from the injured list should ultimately shed more light on his status.