Marlins' Caleb Smith: Still in mix for rotation spot
Smith has had a solid start to the spring, posting a 7:3 K:BB in seven innings, and he remains in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.
This battle could go right down to the wire, as none of the candidates have separated themselves from the pack, but Smith's performance so far has been good enough to keep him in the mix. The 26-year-old left-hander stumbled in his big-league debut for the Yankees last season, but his 2.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 97:28 K:BB in 98 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre indicate he has nothing left to prove in the minors, and he could surprise for the Marlins if he gets a chance.
