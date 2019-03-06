Marlins' Caleb Smith: Still waiting for spring debut
Smith is scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game this week, after which he could see action in live games, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
After his promising 2018 season was cut short by lat surgery, the Marlins are bringing Smith along slowly this spring and have limited him to simulated games so far. Assuming he makes his Grapefruit League debut next week, the southpaw would still have time to ramp his pitch count up before Opening Day, but any further delays could require him to begin the regular season at Triple-A New Orleans or even on the injured list.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Yet to debut but still on schedule•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fully healthy for spring training•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Resumes mound work•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Out for remainder of season•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Likely done for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...