Smith is scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game this week, after which he could see action in live games, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

After his promising 2018 season was cut short by lat surgery, the Marlins are bringing Smith along slowly this spring and have limited him to simulated games so far. Assuming he makes his Grapefruit League debut next week, the southpaw would still have time to ramp his pitch count up before Opening Day, but any further delays could require him to begin the regular season at Triple-A New Orleans or even on the injured list.