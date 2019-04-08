Marlins' Caleb Smith: Strikes out seven
Smith allowed three runs on four hits, struck out seven and walked two across six innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Sunday.
Curtis Granderson took Smith off the hook with a solo homer in the ninth. Smith doesn't have a decision this season, but like last year, he's been striking out a plethora of hitters, recording 15 punchouts through 11 innings. Smith also owns a 4.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in two starts. His next outing is expected to be against the Phillies.
