Marlins' Caleb Smith: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Smith allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Padres on Thursday.
Although he wasn't able to extend his winning streak or record another quality start, this was another pretty solid outing for Smith. Since returning from the injured list on July 6, he is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA across three appearances. That ERA is higher than his season's ERA, but just prior to hitting the injured list, Smith allowed 11 runs in 13 frames. Overall, Smith is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 83 innings this season. He will pitch next at the White Sox on Tuesday.
