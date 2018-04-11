Smith allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven across five innings but did not factor in the decision Tuesday against the Mets.

While hardly dominant, Smith has managed not to have any major blowup outings in three starts this season. He's flirted with danger -- he walked five batters in his second outing and has relied on a flyball rate north of 60 percent on the season -- so don't be fooled by his passable ERA and high strikeout rate.