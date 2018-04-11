Marlins' Caleb Smith: Strikes out seven
Smith allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven across five innings but did not factor in the decision Tuesday against the Mets.
While hardly dominant, Smith has managed not to have any major blowup outings in three starts this season. He's flirted with danger -- he walked five batters in his second outing and has relied on a flyball rate north of 60 percent on the season -- so don't be fooled by his passable ERA and high strikeout rate.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Strong season debut Friday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Appointed to rotation•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Roughed up by Yankees on Sunday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Battles control in relief outing Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Still in mix for rotation spot•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...