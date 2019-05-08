Marlins' Caleb Smith: Strong in tough matchup
Smith allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Smith stumbled a bit early -- he allowed an earned run in the first and third innings -- but shut down the Cubs' offense for the remainder of his start. He also continued to prove plenty deceptive to opposing batters, generating 15 called strikes and 20 swinging strikes. Smith continues to make the case to be considered a fantasy ace, pairing a 0.89 WHIP and 2.11 ERA with 56 strikeouts across 42.2 innings this season. He'll draw a road matchup against the Mets in his next start Sunday.
