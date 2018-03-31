Smith gave up one run on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out eight Friday but had to settle for a no-decision in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

The left-hander gave up some solid contact -- three of the hits he allowed went for extra bases, including Kris Bryant's solo homer in the third inning -- but Smith was able to minimize the damage with timely punchouts. The walks and strikeouts did run up his pitch count, as he threw 100 pitches (68 strikes) before exiting, and his fantasy outlook for wins looks grim if he can't last longer into his starts given the weakness of the offense supporting him, but Smith could still provide value in deeper mixed and NL-only formats if he keeps pitching this well. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Philadelphia.