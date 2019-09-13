Smith (8-10) allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Thursday.

The 28-year-old finished an out shy of a second straight quality start, but Smith still dropped his four consecutive decision and sixth of his last seven. Smith has not pitched well at all since the beginning of August, going 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA. Overall, he owns a 4.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 139.1 innings this season. Smith will look to break his losing streak at the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.