Smith allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking six and striking out four across three innings and took the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Smith had no idea where the ball was going once it left his hand on Thursday afternoon as he managed to get just 40 of his 77 pitches in the strike zone. That was the biggest problem for him--he didn't allow the Phillies an extra base hit-- and significantly ran up his pitch count as it took him 77 pitches to get through three innings. After a strong season debut, Smith got a dose of reality Thursday.