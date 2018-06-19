Smith allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts through four innings in a no-decision Monday against San Francisco.

Smith failed to complete the fifth inning for the fifth time in 15 starts. As nasty as he is, sometimes he can't harness his entire arsenal. Monday, he kept missing with his changeup, which wound up accounting for three of the six hits Smith allowed. Smith's fastball has some serious heat and his slider is a big-time strikeout pitch, but he needs to pull it all together before he can make the next step. Smith will carry a 4.03 ERA into his next start Sunday against the Rockies.